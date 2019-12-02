These 10 Cyber Monday deals will help you win the holidays

TLDR: Cyber Monday is here — so take advantage of 10 fantastic deals on some great gift ideas up to 73% off if you buy now.

Now that Thanksgiving is out of the way, it’s time to get serious. Turkey Day festivities and travel are behind you, you’re back at work — and you’ve got just over three weeks to get all the holiday shopping done.

Even if you haven’t considered a single gift yet, Cyber Monday is here to bail you out. We’ve pulled together 10 of the best Cyber Monday deals we could find so you can clear out a huge swath of your gifting obligations in one fell swoop. Go forth and click. You’re welcome.

TREBLAB Z2 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones – $59.50 (Orig. $259.99) with promo code: BFSAVE15

The Z2’s put it right there in the name, claiming twice the sound quality, twice the battery life and twice the ease of use of other headphones. T-Quiet active noise canceling tech drowns out background noise while you rock to these ultra-comfortable, ergonomically designed headphones for up to 35 hours on a single charge. And right now, it’s almost $200 off.

Anda Seat Axe Series Gaming Chair – $216 (Orig. $349.99) with promo code: CMSAVE20

Save $130 on the gamer chair that keeps players in the game for as long as it takes. The Axe Series offers support and stability for extended game sessions, including adjustable armrests to relieve wrist pressure and muscle strain, while a head pillow and lumbar support cushion promote good posture, less body stress and more focus for gameplay.

ECOVACS DEEBOT 901 Robotic Vacuum-Cleaner – $199.20 (Orig. $499.98) with promo code: CMSAVE20

Scratch vacuuming off your weekly chore list because the DEEBOT has you covered — at half off its regular price. The unit is programmed with Smart Navi mapping and navigation tech that allows it to scan and plot out your living space, adjust cleaning modes, then do its thing while you’re out. You can also control it via app or even through Amazon Echo or Google Home voice commands.

AtomXS 3+ Hour Emergency Keychain Charger – $32 (Orig. $49.99) with promo code: CMSAVE20

Leave the bulky power battery at home with this high-density charge of power whenever you need it most. Clipped easily to any keyring or bag, pop out this charger’s retractable tip and the AtomXS’s 1,300mAh battery cell stands ready to deliver up to three hours of power for your smartphone.

TRNDlabs Spectre Drone – $48 (Orig. $149.99) with promo code: CMSAVE20

The pinnacle of TRNDlabs’ drone technology to date, the Spectre will undoubtedly dazzle new and old-school flyers alike. Its four high-speed propeller engineering offers premium level control and flight stability, while the HD camera allows an immersive first-person flight experience via VR goggles. At 68 percent off, it’s undoubtedly perfect for someone on your shopping list.’

SparkMaker Original SLA 3D Printer Starter Bundle – $239.20 (Orig. $396) with promo code: CMSAVE20

Creative types love the idea of 3D printing — and at over $150 off the retail price, this crazy affordable printer is ready to make those ideas real. With the SparkMaker printer and a three resin starter kit, all it takes is a pre-loaded design on an SD card and one touch of the print button for ideas to spring to life.

MOZA Mini-MI Wireless Charging Smartphone Gimbal – $76 (Orig. $109.99) with promo code: CMSAVE20

Everybody knows gimbals are awesome at dramatically smoothing out smartphone video. But the MOZA Mini-MI also contains built-in wireless charging, so your phone battery doesn’t drain while you’re shooting. Throw in the easy-to-use control features and a host of recording and editing modes, and you’ll be turning out professional-grade video almost immediately.

Evertone Prosage Deep Tissue Massager – $87.20 (Orig. $149) with promo code: CMSAVE20

All it takes is 30 seconds for this vibrating deep tissue massage gun to start breaking up muscle soreness, reducing joint pain, increasing circulation and boosting recovery after workouts or other strenuous activities. You can save over $60 now.

iPM 3-in-1 Apple Watch, iPhone & AirPods Wireless Charging Dock – $36 (Orig. $119.99) with promo code: CMSAVE20

Whether you’ve got an Apple Watch, iPhone, AirPods or all three, this handy dock can read each device and know just how much power to deliver, even if everything is connected wirelessly at once. At over 70 percent off, this valuable desk accessory can turn any location into a full service power station.

Chargerito: The World’s Smallest Phone Charger – $24 (Orig. $29.99) with promo code: CMSAVE20

Indiegogo fans flipped for this key fob-sized wall charger that doesn’t need bulky batteries or a mess of cables to keep all your devices powered up. Just find an outlet, unfold the prongs, connect and charge. Then slip it back into your pocket when you’re finished.

