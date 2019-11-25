Get these five highly-rated smartphone apps at Black Friday prices

TLDR: Enjoy five of the most popular security, productivity and wellness apps around, all at bedrock prices.

Just like everybody else, we’re always prowling for the most useful, powerful new apps to trick out our iPhone or Android device. Thankfully, the holiday shopping bug strikes app sellers as well, meaning some of the biggest, baddest apps around are now available at rock bottom Black Friday prices.

With offers slashing hundreds of dollars off each of these five deals, this is probably the best time all year to lock in some of the most vital security, productivity and personal growth apps anywhere at the lowest possible cost.

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription – $33.15 (Orig $499.99) with promo code: BFSAVE15

With more than 10 million users logged into over 400 servers all around the globe, KeepSolid VPN Unlimited is one of the best VPN private network providers around — and it’s over 90 percent off. This lifetime VPN protection ensures elite security coverage whether you’re at home or on a dodgy public WiFi network. As a PC Mag Top VPN honoree, you get features that allow anonymous web surfing, unblocked streaming content worldwide and lightning fast connection speeds, all while guarding your sensitive information from hackers and snoops around the web.

Hushed Private Phone Line: Lifetime Subscription – $21.25 (Orig. $150) with promo code: BFSAVE15

Get yourself a second phone line without the cost of another expensive service plan. Hushed lets you choose your new number’s area code, then you can start making calls or sending texts with complete anonymity. And since Hushed communication automatically defaults to WiFi rather than your data network, you can save your valuable phone minutes and data usage without overage fears.

Aura Meditation App Premium Subscriptions – $68 (Originally $499) with promo code: BFSAVE15

With Aura meditations, 2020 will be the year you prioritize your wellness — and you’ll save over $400 too. Aura Health’s groundbreaking AI crafts 3 to 10-minute science-fueled meditation sessions aimed at relieving stress and anxiety. As Aura learns about you, the sessions are contoured to best fit your mental state, while analytics actually track your mood and visually show you your progress toward a healthier, happier you.

Mondly: Lifetime Subscription – $51 (Originally $1,199.75) with promo code: BFSAVE15

Mondly has pioneered a new, technology-driven approach to learning a new language that’s light years beyond your old high school foreign language class. Using professional native speakers, conversation-focused real world specific training and cutting-edge speech recognition, you can get fluent in up to five foreign languages at your own pace. There’s even an additional $10 price drop going on right now to get all you bargain hunters really salivating.

12min Micro Book Library: Lifetime Premium Subscription – $24.65 (Originally $346.50) with promo code: BFSAVE15

For less than $30, you’ll get full access to 12min’s complete “micro book” library, including dozens of the most important non-fiction books ever written, distilled down to essential 12-minute audio and text summaries. Choose from loads of different genres and download them to learn something entirely new whenever you find 12 minutes of spare time. For anyone on your holiday list who says they never have time to read anymore, 12min is the perfect answer.

Don’t wait for Black Friday—you can get these top-sellers at deep discounts today!

Prices are subject to change.

Don’t wait for Black Friday—you can get these top-sellers at deep discounts today!

Read next: 1,300 adult performers accuse Instagram of unfairly deleting their accounts