These earbuds have a battery life of 150 hours, and they’re 60% off today.

TLDR: The Kharbon wireless earbuds, which dazzled fans on Indiegogo with their 150 hour battery life, are now $79, or 60% off.

Audio fidelity will always be the top consideration when judging wireless earbuds. But if sound quality is mostly even, the next step on a buyer’s checklist is often assessing battery life.

So if the Apple’s new highly touted AirPod Pros boast 4.5 hours of listening time on a single charge and up to 24 with the accompanying case, what do you say about the Kharbon IP67 Wireless Earbuds and their remarkable 150-hour battery?

If you’re like many buyers, you say…sold. On top of that, buyers can get these buds from TNW Deals at 60 percent off their regular price, just $79. But today, save an additional 15% off with promo code: BFSAVE15.

Funded by an Indiegogo project, the Kharbons are absolutely the real deal. By utilizing IPV6 low energy protocol, these buds actually run on lower power levels than other listening devices. Couple that with their carrying case that doubles as a 2,000 mAh power bank — and you’ve got a listening setup that can go days without plugging into the wall.

The Kharbons connect via Bluetooth at a range of up to 30 feet away and sport a full IP67 waterproof rating. Plus, they’re ergonomically engineered with a unique extended ear canal tube to offer the best fit possible.

Regularly $200, you can pick up these mighty marvels right now for only $79 in three different colors: black, silver or red. Save another 15% off with “BFSAVE15” at checkout.

Prices are subject to change.

Don’t wait for Black Friday—you can get these top-sellers at deep discounts today!