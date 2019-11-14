Create a Responsive Website in Minutes with This Beginner-Friendly WordPress Builder

TLDR: WP Page Builder helps create top quality WordPress websites in minutes — and it’s under $50.

No matter how many new build-your-own-website services spring up, none have dislodged WordPress as the undisputed content management system king. More than 1 in 3 websites run on WordPress with over 500 new ones popping up literally every day.

But, for how great WordPress is, it can be frustrating to use if you’re new to coding and want something that’s a little more sophisticated than your run-of-the-mill WordPress site. That’s why there’s WP Page Builder, and it’s now over 90 percent off at just $49 from TNW Deals.

Just pick the type of site you want to build and WP Page Builder can help get you underway in minutes with no coding knowledge required. Even if you’ve never built a site before, all you have to do is choose your favorite from a set of predesigned templates with just the layout you want, then get to customizing.

With predesigned blocks and scores of add-ons, Page Builder gives you full agency to shift colors, fonts, multimedia elements, virtually every aspect of your site until you’ve got a brilliantly unique web experience that does everything you want.

Over 800 users have upvoted WP Page Builder for its drag-and-drop simplicity and uber-cool results. Right now, this lifetime access, which retails $599, is available for only $49 while this offer lasts.

Prices are subject to change.