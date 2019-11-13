Master Adobe’s top graphic design tools for less than $35

TLDR: The courses in The School of Graphic Design Mastery Bundle open up the world of digital artistry for only $39.

The US graphic design industry will account for almost $15 billion worth of business in 2019. And while that’s a ginormously big number, consider this fact, too: almost 90 percent of that business is done by freelance graphic artists.

If you’ve got the training and the talent, there are few job sectors better for a solo entrepreneur to strike out on their own than graphic design. While we can’t help you with the talent part, TNW Deals can get you a leg up on whole training side with The School of Graphic Design Mastery Bundle. The package is on sale now at over 90 percent off, less than $35 for a limited time with promo code: BFSAVE15.

Collecting seven courses with over 40 hours of instruction, this training can help upstart design students understand the core tenets of design work as well as the key tools they’ll have to know to succeed in the industry. The courses featured are:

Graphic Design Master Class: Beginner (a $200 value)

Graphic Design Master Class: Intermediate (a $200 value)

Adobe CC Master Class: Photoshop, Illustrator, Adobe XD, InDesign (a $200 value)

Graphic Design Mastery: The Branding & Design Process (a $200 value)

Photoshop Manipulation & Editing Masterclass (a $200 value)

The Complete Graphic Design Theory for Beginners Course (a $200 value)

Logo Design Mastery In Adobe Illustrator (a $200 value)

The dual-pronged Graphic Design Master Classes introduce students to core concepts like typography, color theory, layout and composition, photo editing, branding, logo design and more before advancing into project work like creating a large poster ad, proper ad design layout, as well as full logo design and branding projects from the ground up.

The courses also lean heavily into the most used tools of the graphic design trade, specifically the Adobe Creative Cloud app suite. By the time you’re done, you’ll be fully versed in the use of Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign and more to create basically any graphic look or feel you what to conjure up.

Just so you know, this course doesn’t come with Adobe CC access, but at $200 each, it’s definitely worth grabbing this insider knowledge, especially at less than $5 per class with “BFSAVE15” at checkout.

