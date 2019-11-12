This ultra-rugged charging cable that will last longer than your smartphone is on sale today

TLDR: The GO-TOUGH cable is made to handle rugged treatment anywhere there’s a charging emergency — and now, it’s $8 off.

Apple doesn’t need to charge almost $1,100 for a new iPhone. That’s because they probably make double that in sales on their infinitely replaceable, ridiculously fragile Lightning cables. And if you have an Apple device, you’re nodding your head right now…because you know it’s true.

If you’re anything like the rest of us, you’re probably buying a new $19 Apple-sanctioned cable every few months after your latest kinks, frays, splits, snaps or mysteriously just dies an ambiguous death after its limited lifespan on this Earth.

GO-TOUGH takes a different philosophy, making rock sturdy charging cables built to their company name: tough. Right now, you can check out one of their reinforced cables at $5 off the regular price; $21.24 for a Lightning cable, or $17 for a Micro-USB or USB-C model with coupon code “BFSAVE15” at checkout.

Each GO-TOUGH cable is crafted from a heavy-duty PET lightweight plastic polymer, including extra reinforcement along the cable’s major stress points to avoid splitting and fraying. The cable is also tangle-free and at either 6.5 foot or 10 foot lengths, make charging jobs easy, regardless of where you are.

Best of all, you can wrap up the GO-TOUGH cable when you’re done and slide it back into your bag or pocket without fear that one bad twist or yank might cripple it forever.

Whether you’re an iPhone fiend or an Android user, you can pick up a GO-TOUGH to go with your phone at $8 off retail while this deal lasts.

Prices are subject to change.

Don’t wait for Black Friday — you can get these top-sellers at deep discounts today!