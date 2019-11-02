Discover the secret to successful ad campaigns in this complete training

TLDR: Get inside tips on scoring big on three of the world’s biggest ad platforms with this $78.99 Complete Digital Advertising Super Bundle.

If you put an ad in your local newspaper or on television, you understand enough about newspaper circulation and TV ratings to get a general idea of how many people your ad will reach.

But when you buy an ad through Google Ads or on a platform like LinkedIn or YouTube, what should you expect? And are you getting the most out of your ad buy in those arenas?

The Complete Digital Advertising Super Bundle ($78.99, over 90 percent off, from TNW Deals) can answer those questions. This three-course package can show customers exactly what to expect in those critical digital marketing spaces as well as how to align the advantages of each with specific business needs.

Google and their ubiquitous Google Ads gobble up almost three quarters of digital search ad revenue, so the Google Ads course is a necessary exploration of this vast environment. This training will help you navigate the Google Ads interface, set realistic goals, and optimize campaigns to assure your ads are hitting the targets you want to reach and scoring the results you need.

Meanwhile, LinkedIn Advertising helps you understand how to leverage that hyper specialized, business-savvy platform. You’ll learn how to avoid rookie mistakes and immediately target specific audiences, test for optimal performance and put together deals and offers that will drive serious conversions among that high-end clientele.

Finally, with over 5 billion views a day, the power of YouTube is unquestionable. With YouTube Advertising training, you’ll learn a 7-step method for creating video ads that hit the YouTube sweet spot. The course examines YouTube’s unique AI algorithms so you can build in keywords and scalability to strike up campaigns that attract the clicks you seek.

Separately, these courses are each $499 purchases. Right now, all three are yours at less than $26 a piece while this offer lasts.

