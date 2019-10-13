Don’t want to drop $400 on Bose headphones? How about these $78 noise-cancelling alternatives?

TLDR: When both quality and price matter, TREBLEB Z2 headphones are a fantastic answer for under $80.

For shoppers looking into high quality headphones, a few brand names immediately cross the radar. Bose. Sony. Sennhauser. The next moment is when the sticker shock starts setting in. That’s when a shopper has to ask themselves, “Am I really going to pay $400 for a pair of headphones?”

Truth is, many savvy manufacturers are producing audio experiences on par with those elite brands — at prices way more down to earth. Case in point: TREBLAB is making some noise of their own with their Z2 Bluetooth 5.0 Noise-Cancelling Headphones. Right now, they’re just $78.99, $10 off their regular price, from TNW Deals.

Fitted perfectly to slip snugly over the ear, this ergonomically-minded model is designed to keep pouring on the sound, regardless of whether you’re running, working out, commuting or out running errands.

The TREBLAB Z2s aren’t just engineered to look cool — they’re rocking an assortment of cool features as well. When you’re synced up, you’ll enjoy active aptX and T-Quiet noise cancellation that pushes unwanted background noise clean off your plate.

But of course, the sound is your biggest consideration…and on that score, the Z2s definitely don’t disappoint, serving up crystal clear sound on top-grade, high-performance neodymium-backed 40mm speakers. Plus, they’re driven by a 35-hour battery life than can keep you listening for well over a day on a single charge.

Regularly $89, you can get some of your holiday shopping for audiophiles done early with the TREBLEB Z2’s, now only $78.99 while this offer lasts.