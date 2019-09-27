Don’t lose your files to the ether. Lock in a lifetime of cloud backup for nearly 90% off.

TLDR: Safely backup all of your digital files with lifetime 1, 2 or 5TB Polar Backup storage plans starting at $39.99.

Whether it’s a coffee cup spilling over your laptop or a virus deleting all of your files, there’s no shortage of threats that can turn your thousand-dollar computer into a high-tech doorstop. And, while the hardware damage is painful enough, it’s the additional loss of your precious files that really twists the knife.

That’s why every self-respecting computer user should be investing in cloud backup. There are plenty of solutions out there, but few can match the value of Polar Backup, which is offering users a whopping 2TB of cloud backup for life for only $60 today.

Polar Backup is a simple backup solution that protects your data. With their intuitive and user-friendly interface, you can quickly and efficiently push files right to the cloud for safe, protected backup storage. Polar uses cutting-edge AWS technology and 256-bit AES encryption to house your files securely, away from any prying eyes or cyber criminals.

With this kind of protection, you can easily manage, sort and preview files with a click so they’re always still available whenever you need them.

Normally, 1 TB of Polar Backup space for life would run you almost $400, but with this limited-time offer, it’s just $39.99, almost 90 percent off the regular price. You can also expand out your space at a similar discount rate, including a 2TB plan for $59.99 and a 5TB option for only $99.99.

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Try it free for 14 days now!

Prices are subject to change.