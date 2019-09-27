Don’t lose your files to the ether. Lock in a lifetime of cloud backup for nearly 90% off.

by TNW Deals in Offers

Don’t lose your files to the ether. Lock in a lifetime of cloud backup for nearly 90% off.

TLDR: Safely backup all of your digital files with lifetime 1, 2 or 5TB Polar Backup storage plans starting at $39.99.

Whether it’s a coffee cup spilling over your laptop or a virus deleting all of your files, there’s no shortage of threats that can turn your thousand-dollar computer into a high-tech doorstop. And, while the hardware damage is painful enough, it’s the additional loss of your precious files that really twists the knife.

Meet with experts in finance, blockchain, and business

Don’t miss Hard Fork Summit in Amsterdam

Get tickets

That’s why every self-respecting computer user should be investing in cloud backup. There are plenty of solutions out there, but few can match the value of Polar Backup, which is offering users a whopping 2TB of cloud backup for life for only $60 today.

Polar Backup is a simple backup solution that protects your data. With their intuitive and user-friendly interface, you can quickly and efficiently push files right to the cloud for safe, protected backup storage. Polar uses cutting-edge AWS technology and 256-bit AES encryption to house your files securely, away from any prying eyes or cyber criminals.

With this kind of protection, you can easily manage, sort and preview files with a click so they’re always still available whenever you need them.

Normally, 1 TB of Polar Backup space for life would run you almost $400, but with this limited-time offer, it’s just $39.99, almost 90 percent off the regular price. You can also expand out your space at a similar discount rate, including a 2TB plan for $59.99 and a 5TB option for only $99.99.

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Try it free for 14 days now!

Prices are subject to change.