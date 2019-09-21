Choose your own price on this giant Arduino eBook training library

TLDR: This 15-book Arduino training package helps build hundreds of electronics projects — and you can get it for a price you pick.

For anyone who’s ever looked at a piece of tech and wondered exactly how that miraculous device worked, Arduino should be right up your alley. It’s the open-source electronics platform with a community of innovators who show you exactly how to craft amazing tech creations out of simple boards, circuits and other assorted digital odds and ends.

In fact, there are literally hundreds of super-cool Arduino projects that even a newbie can complete with a tiny bit of training. You can get that training plus the step-by-step help to build loads of neat stuff with this Arduino Hacker eBook Bundle. On top of all that, you can pick up this entire monster-sized collection at exactly the price you want to pay.

When you offer any total at all, you’ll immediately get access to four Make eBooks covering key Arduino development areas. With Make: Sensors, Make: Lego & Arduino Projects: 1st Edition, Jumpstarting the Arduino 101 and DIY MintDuino: Building an Arduino-Compatible Breadboard Micro-Controller, you’ll get a full taste of what’s possible with some Arduino knowledge. That includes making your own working sensors, building a guitar-shaped Lego synthesizer, creating a reflex testing game and a bunch more.

But those projects are just the beginning. By beating the total paid by other buyers, you’ll unlock 11 more Arduino-based eBooks, jammed with more learning and more projects.

You’ll get:

Atmospheric Monitoring with Arduino: 1st Edition (a $7.99 value)

Make: Basic Arduino Projects: 1st Edition (an $11.99 value)

Getting Started with Adafruit FLORA (a $16.99 value)

Environmental Monitoring with Arduino: 1st Edition (a $7.99 value)

Getting Started with Arduino: 3rd Edition (a $19.99 value)

Getting Started with Netduino: 1st Edition (a $19.99 value)

Learn Electronics with Arduino (a $15.99 value)

Getting Started with the Internet of Things (a $24.99 value)

Linux for Makers (a $19.99 value)

Getting Started with Adafruit Trinket (a $26.99 value)

Getting Started with Adafruit Circuit Playground Express (a $19.99 value)

This collection is an overflowing geyser of electronics and project knowledge, accessible to virtually any level of tech learner.

The collection normally goes for almost $300, but with this limited-time offer, you can score the entire bundle for a price you get to choose.

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Try it free for 14 days now!

Prices are subject to change.