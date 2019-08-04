Kick off a career in graphic design with this $29 course bundle

TLDR: You can get a graphic design education for only $29.

The digital revolution and its constant need for snazzy visuals has launched graphic design work into the stratosphere. When more than half of digital marketers say they use eye-catching graphics in almost 100 percent of their content, you can imagine design folks have a stack of projects lined up a mile high.

Whether you’re looking to break in as a visual artist or just want to know enough to avoid paying a visual artist, the training found in The Ultimate Graphic Design Bootcamp Certification Bundle ($29, over 90 percent off from TNW Deals) has you covered.

This collection brings together five courses featuring almost 19 hours of instruction in creating design work that leaps off both printed and digital pages. The courses include:

Graphic Design Bootcamp: Part 1 (a $120 value)

Graphic Design Bootcamp: Part 2 (a $200 value)

Logo Design & Freelancing (a $200 value)

Design Theory Blitz (a $200 value)

Web Design with WordPress (a $200 value)

After being introduced to the tenets of graphic design, you’ll be introduced to popular tools like Adobe’s CC suite (including Photoshop, InDesign and Illustrator), steps for creating brilliant logos in hours, and even the path to begin a career as a graphic design freelancer.

From the concepts that drive design professionals all the way through implementing it on the web in popular venues like WordPress, this is training that can truly get a budding artist up and running.

The least expensive course in this collection retails for $120 on its own, so move quick to land this training package to get the entire bundle at less than $6 each.

Prices are subject to change.

