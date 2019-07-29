For under $20, Adobe Photoshop will never feel complicated again.

TLDR: Learn from 4 Photoshop professionals for just $19.

If you want to learn a new skill, you’d typically look to someone with trusted credentials to teach you. So if you wanted to know how to get down and dirty for some serious photo editing, it stands to reason you’d want to recruit a pro to act as your personal digital Sherpa.

Well, TNW Deals decided to go bigger than that. So with the courses included in The Adobe Photoshop CC Training Bundle, you actually get four experts to guide you in becoming a skilled photo editor. And the entire collection is also over 85 percent off, just $19 right now.

First, Hidden Photoshop Tips & Tricks with Jesús Ramirez kicks things off as Ramirez, an Adobe community professional, lets you in on the techniques most users never consider to use: adjustment layers, blending modes, tools like the magic wand and more. Then, Ramirez sticks around for Working with Curves in Photoshop CC, explaining one of Photoshop’s most misunderstood features, the Curves tool for adjusting image color and tone.

Next, Adobe certified expert and instructor Jason Hoppe leads students in Beginner Photoshop Compositing, teaching critical tips for artfully melding two images together seamlessly. You’ll expand that compositing knowledge with From Shoot Through Photo Editing: Building a Composite in Photoshop with Aaron Nace as the Photoshop master dives into creating cool composites.

Finally, Creating Different Photoshop Filter Looks with Ben Willmore digs into, well, filters. As a teacher of more than 100,000 Photoshop learners, Willmore knows filters are more than just a simple tint, so find out how to create complex visual effects with just a few simple steps.

Each course separately costs about $30, but by getting this limited-time offer before it expires, you’ll get all five for only $19, about $4 each.

