Master raw data with this $13 Microsoft Access training

The international market for databases capable of handling major corporate data collection will top $155 billion by 2026. Being a part of that mammoth global tech explosion means understanding databases, which can start right in the heart of the average user’s personal computing experience: Microsoft Office.

Microsoft Access is the perfect tool for learning how databases work, then advancing to the management, security and growth concerns large organizations share. With the Microsoft Access Complete Course: Beginner to Advanced ($12.99, over 90 percent off), you’ll be well on your way to full data mastery.

This course packs in over 170 lectures across 13 hours of instruction to make sure information of all kinds is accessible, usable and sortable so you can always contextualize what your data means.

In this training, you’ll construct your own data tables, understand how various tables interact with each other, create custom intake forms, summarize data and work with loads of ways to display that data to best outline your conclusions.

Whether you’re looking for a career as a database admin or just want to better understand how mass data is stored and reported, this course offers a comprehensive look at this vibrant digital realm.

It’s not often you can get the full 411 on vital tech operations for the price of a decent car wash, but right now with this limited-time discount of over 90 percent off, this is that rare exception.

