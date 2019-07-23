For $15, this is the insider’s guide to making serious eBay cash

In 2013, Jaimey Castillo was a stay-at-home mom with an infant daughter looking to make some extra money. Her plan: hit area thrift stores, spot popular women’s clothing items, then resell them on eBay. Just a few years later, Jaimey’s home business was booming, selling about 300 items a month and bringing home a tidy $3,000 a month in profits.

Jaimey is just one of the entrepreneurs who uses smart thinking and the ease of eBay merchandising to make some serious bank partnering with the ecommerce giant. If that sounds like an enticing career path, get the full primer on mastering eBay with the Ultimate eBay BootCamp Academy training. A $300 value, this instruction is available now at the limited-time discount price of just $14.99 from TNW Deals.

This collection features 3 courses packed with over 90 lectures that’ll teach you everything you need to know about becoming an eBay retailer.

Teacher Sergey Kasimov is an eBay certified specialist who will walk you through the beginner’s guide to successfully listing and selling items on the platform. This master class tackles all the tough subjects an eBay seller has to think about, including setting fair prices to maximize profits, shipping methods, customer service tactics and how to market your eBay store across the web.

If you’re interested in eventually scaling up, this training has you covered as well. You’ll find smart tips for wholesale buying from Alibaba, then turning a healthy profit with mass sales on eBay or other ecommerce outlets like Shopify or an Amazon storefront.

At $14.99, this training is already more than 90 percent off the regular price — and considering the price, the knowledge from this course is more than paid for with only a handful of sales.

