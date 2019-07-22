Pay what you want for these AWS eBooks and kickstart a new career

Amazon Web Services (AWS) continues to rule the cloud roost. Right now, one of every three businesses that use cloud services to serve websites, ecommerce, company communications and more are working with the world’s largest cloud provider.

Of course, that means plenty of companies need a qualified AWS expert who knows their way around maintaining and growing operations the AWS way.

Since the average certified AWS architect is earning about $130,000 a year, you can start down the road of this lucrative career path with the training in The Complete Amazon Web Services eBook Bundle, available now at any price you want to pay.

By paying any amount, you’ll get Practical AWS Networking, a one-stop guide to understanding how to build, protect and expand a networked system in AWS. The book takes a complete look at all the tools AWS offers to streamline that process, how to regulate network traffic and loads of troubleshooting tips and best practices to make sure everything runs smoothly.

It’s a great primer, but networking is only one facet of the entire AWS eco-system. So if you beat the average total paid by other students, you’ll get the other five books in this package, covering, well, everything else:

Effective DevOps with AWS

Mastering AWS Security

AWS Administration: The Definitive Guide

Mastering AWS Lambda

Learning AWS, Second Edition

These books are an instant crash course in harnessing the full power of AWS, so grab the complete bundle now at your price while this deal lasts.

