Here are 4 deals for building a side hustle that can fatten your wallet

Baseball, hot dogs, apple pie…and the side hustle. There’s nothing more quintessentially American than deciding that when one job just isn’t cutting it, either financially, professionally or spiritually, there’s always room to be working another angle to feed that need. And, if you’re doing it right, it’ll play into those big plans for the future.

To help you on your way, we pulled together four of TNW Deals’ absolute best offers for help developing a side hustle that works for you.

Want to sell on Amazon?

The Complete Amazon FBA A-Z Bundle includes 13 courses that’ll help you identify a profitable business, then develop that product to sell out of an Amazon storefront. The courses offer a full step-by-step guide to get your first merchandise up and selling as well as the marketing and analytics data to track your efforts and maximize your profits, even with a passive time investment.

Buy Now: $29, over 90% off

Want to be an author?

With The eBook Self-Publishing Bundle, you’ll learn the means for actually turning yourself into a published writer. Over 12 courses, you’ll learn how to not only write a book (in only two weeks!), but follow a month-long timeline for getting the book published, learn to sell it via Amazon, even how to create multiple revenue streams, all via ebooks. This is the path for becoming a literary mogul from the confines of your couch.

Buy Now: $29, over 90% off

Want to be a web traffic guru?

The courses in the Complete SEO Certification Training Bundle will make you the one person who knows how to land your web page at the top of a Google search result. This eight-course collection includes everything needed to be a Search Engine Optimization expert, including closer looks at using social media for business, crafting impactful Facebook and Google Adwords ads, boosting conversion rates and a game plan for mounting your own content marketing strategies.

Buy Now: $30, over 90% off

Want to use social media like a boss?

In The Social Media Marketing Master Class Bundle, you’ll find 11 courses dedicated to helping you understand and master all the most popular social media platforms. With classes covering everything from YouTube, Facebook and Twitter to LinkedIn, Reddit and Yelp, this training can help make sure you’re never at a loss for maximizing your social outreach. If you need a plan for boosting followers, increasing engagement or even crafting a full digital marketing strategy, you’ll find your playbook here.

Buy Now: $29, over 90% off

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Try it free for 14 days now!

Prices are subject to change.