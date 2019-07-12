Charge your laptop and smartphone at the same time with the SuperTank

With everyone rocking a handful of devices these days, portable chargers are practically an essential accessory for all. And, while there are a bazillion companies making portable chargers, that doesn’t mean they’re all created equal.

In fact, if you start looking around, you quickly find that a handful of chargers like the SuperTank 27,000mAh Portable Charger are seriously raising the bar. Right now, you can get in on this ultra-powerful charger at $45 off the regular price, just $134.99 from TNW Deals.

This unit got fully funded on Kickstarter in one hour — and it’s not hard to see why. Unlike most chargers that serve up power at low USB-C output, the SuperTank turns that dial up to high, all while maintaining the energy flow while protecting your device from surges or overcharging.

So how high is the output? How about enough juice to charge the typical smartphone for a day in just 10 minutes? Even when you’re trying to power up a high-consuming device like a MacBook Pro, the SuperTank’s maximum 138 watt output can get a 15-inch model from dead to fully charged in only 90 minutes.

With 2 USB-C and 2 USB-A ports, you can charge up to four devices at once. If you’re trying to power up low-powered devices like a smartwatch or a Fitbit, that’s when the SuperTank’s X-Charge mode kicks in, optimizing the flow to the device’s capacity. It’s just one of nine layers of safety protection to make sure every device that docks with the SuperTank never risks danger.

Regularly priced at $179.99, you can get the SuperTank in black or silver varieties at 25 percent off, only $134.99 before this offer runs out.

