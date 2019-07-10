Supercharge Your Windows Efficiency with this $20 PowerShell Bundle

If you’re a Microsoft Windows OG, you’ve likely dealt with command prompts more times than you care to admit. While operating systems like Windows are designed to make interfacing between a user and system code simple, sometimes system errors or more specific automations will have you pulling up a command prompt and entering old school MS DOS commands to take a more nuanced look at a problem.

If you know what you’re doing, it’s a vital maintenance tool for your device. Well, Microsoft PowerShell is like a command prompt on steroids, a Microsoft-approved environment to access data stores, fix your registry, automate repetitive commands and more.

Now, even programming newbs can wrap their heads around this powerful feature in this Microsoft PowerShell Certification Bundle. The package is on sale now at hundreds of dollars off the regular price, only $19 from TNW Deals.

This training brings together three courses with more than 100 lectures to help you use your operating system more efficiently and improve performance on your scripting projects.

In Active Directory (AD) Management Using Windows PowerShell, you’ll learn PowerShell basics, understand using bulk requests and even set up a lab to test your Active Directory. Meanwhile, Learning Task Automation Using Windows PowerShell features instruction to help IT pros use PowerShell to make simple tasks easier, like file purging and scheduled service restarts, task scheduling and dig deeper into the code that controls Windows.

Finally, Advanced Scripting and Tool Making Using Windows PowerShell puts your training into real-world settings, creating scenarios involving databases, GUIs and more help you fix many system issues.

These courses offer vital training essential for any system admins working in Windows, or those who want a better understanding of this bedrock operating system. A $600 value, the collection is available now at the limited-time price of just over $6 per course, only $19 while the offer lasts.

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Try it free for 14 days now!

Prices are subject to change.