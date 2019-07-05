Get 20 expert coding courses for a price you pick

If you’re interested in coding, there are course bundles available that get into how to build apps. There are others that focus on video game development, and more that get into specific programming languages like Python.

But, you know what? Specialization is overrated. Rather than pursuing one narrow programming path, why not learn a bunch? The Pay What You Want: 20-Course Programming Bundle is a kitchen sink-sized programming package that jams in just about any web development discipline you could ever want. And rather than charging you an Ivy League sum for all that schooling, it’s actually on sale now at any price you want to pay.

When you offer to pay any price at all, even just $1, you’ll get access to the Image Processing with Python: Build an Instagram-Style Filter course. With that, you’ll have all the insight you need to create one of those snazzy filters for an Instagram or Snapchat account.

While useful and informative, that single course is just a tiny part of a much larger whole. So if you beat the average price paid by other shoppers, you’ll instantly get the other 19 courses in this sprawling package, covering, well, pretty much everything else!

You’ll get:

Azure Deployment for Node.js Applications (a $199 value)

MongoDB for Beginners (a $199 value)

Node.js For Beginners: Create Server-Side Apps with JavaScript (a $199 value)

Intro to Next.js (a $199 value)

Intro to Bootstrap (a $199 value)

Create Interactive Pages with Javascript & the DOM API (a $199 value)

JavaScript Programming: Learn by Making a Mobile Game (a $49 value)

HTML & CSS Course (a $99 value)

AWS Deployment for Node.js Applications (a $199 value)

The Complete HTML5 Mobile Game Development Course (a $199 value)

Master Unity Game Development: Beginner’s Bootcamp (a $200 value)

Master Unity Mobile Game Development (a $199 value)

Unity Game Development: Build a First-Person Shooter (a $200 value)

Data Manipulation with Pandas (a $199 value)

The Complete Python Data Visualization Course (a $199 value)

Learn Python 3 by Making a Game (a $199 value)

Build a Tower Defense Game with Phaser 3 (a $199 value)

Numpy Matrices & Vectors (a $199 value)

The Complete Responsive Web Design Course (a $199 value)

With the complete bundle, you’ll cover HTML and CSS, JavaScript, Python and overall web design concepts. You’ll dive into cloud systems with Azure and AWS, as well as game creation with Phaser 3. And, once you’re through all that — there’s still a ton more to explore and learn.

Added all up, this bundle totes over $3,700 worth of training that you can effectively get for a fraction of the cost. Just pay what you want to get started.

