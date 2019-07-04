You can break into a lucrative project management career with this $39 bundle

There are two levels to effective product management. First, you’ve got to have your life skills in order, stuff like effective communication, working well with colleagues, time management abilities and the rest. Then, there’s that highly specialized side — as in, do you know the popular product management structures and philosophies that help ensure success? The ones that help put qualified managers in charge of giant projects with six-figure salaries?

If you want to be the person your company turns to to lead major initiatives, you can start with the training found in The Complete Become A Product Manager Certification Bundle. This massive collection valued at over $2,000 is available now at over 90 percent off, just $39 from TNW Deals.

Even if you’ve never taken a project management course before, this 13-course collection covers all the basics. The courses featured are:

Leading Effective 1-on-1 Meetings (a $200 value)

Skillsets to Shift Your Career to Product Management (a $45 value)

The Complete MySQL Bootcamp (a $199 value)

Advanced Product Management (a $200 value)

Advanced Product Management #2 (a $200 value)

Project Management Fundamentals (a $200 value)

Lean Management (a $200 value)

The Non-Technical Person’s Guide To Building Apps (a $100 value)

Become a Product Manager (a $100 value)

Mastering Collaboration (a $200 value)

Applying Design To Wireframes with HTML5 & CSS3 (a $10 value)

Google Analytics Certification (a $199 value)

The Complete Career in Programming Course: Get a Great Coding Job! (a $179 value)

This package has a taste of everything, including courses laying out project management approaches like Lean and strategies for improving your interpersonal skills. Of course, you’ll also find nitty-gritty practical training as well, such as database training, app building and even how to launch a programming career.

This limited time deal pulls together all this training into one collection that’s less than the cost of a night out, just $39 while this offer lasts.

Like this deal? Check out Vault — you’ll get four premium tools, including NordVPN and Dashlane, to supercharge your online security. Try it free for 14 days now!

Prices are subject to change.

Read next: How to make your images straighter and more symmetrical with Photoshop