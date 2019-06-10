Pay what you want for $300-worth of career-boosting courses

No matter your industry, there are some universally accepted tactics for advancing your career. From shoring up your leadership qualities to improving your presentation acumen to sharpening your analytics game, working on those business fundamentals can put you in line for more responsibility and better jobs in virtually any field.

For a limited time, you can get your hands on a treasure trove of training aimed at making the absolute best version of you on the job with The Ultimate Career Improvement Bundle. You can even choose how much you want to pay to get all this educational goodness.

No matter the size of your payment, any total will get you the introductory course in this package, Critical Thinking and Problem Solving. This course focuses on the process of getting to a solution, outlining how to simplify your choices, identify the best option available and generally boost your odds of making the right decision.

That’s a great start, but by beating the average price other shoppers are paying for the bundle, you’ll unlock the other five courses in the package, rounding out your path to success.

You’ll get:

Introduction to Leadership & Management (a $49.99 value)

Strategy & Business Models (a $49.99 value)

Business Analysis (a $49.99 value)

Microsoft PowerPoint Course (a $49.99 value)

Data Analysis in Excel (a $49.99 value)

These courses will challenge you to think about how to recognize, develop and execute successful business model strategies, explore financial modeling theory, master tips to improve your PowerPoint speed and efficiency; and learn to organize and clean up data for proper analysis.

With each course priced at about $50, this bundle can grab you all this training at significantly less than the cost of just one of these classes.

