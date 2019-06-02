Pay what you want for this massive Excel training bundle

Did you know Excel is so smart now that it’ll actually fill in your spreadsheet tables for you?

Sort of, anyway. Microsoft has a new tool in the Excel app that allows your smartphone to take a picture of rows and columns of raw data, then watch in astonishment as that image gets imported into editable data in an Excel spreadsheet.

Yep, that’s pretty impressive. Excel continues to find new ways to make it irreplaceable among number crunchers and data hoarders, which means it’s a good time to expand or brush up on your Excel skills with The Epic Excel 2019 Mastery Bundle of training. All seven courses in the package are yours for the right price — because you decide how much you want to pay.

Any payment of any total gets users the Learn Excel 2016 Intermediate Level course. It’s a well-constructed extension for anyone who’s got just enough Excel knowledge to be dangerous. With this advanced look at chart, graphs, pivot tables and more, you can put your basic understanding to real use.

But, since most of us probably need to start at the beginning, just beat the average price paid by fellow buyers to unlock the other six courses in this bundle. That opens up the full scope of using Excel 2016, Excel 2019 and Excel 365 like a well-rounded pro.

The courses include:

Microsoft Excel 2019 for Beginners (a $39 value)

Microsoft Excel 2019 Advanced (a $39 value)

VBA for Beginners (a $39 value)

Intermediate VBA (a $39 value)

Microsoft Excel 2016 for Beginners: Learn the Essentials (a $39 value)

The Excel 2016 Advanced Course (a $39 value)

With over 40 hours of instruction, there won’t be anything about Excel and data manipulation beyond your grasp. These courses would usually cost almost $275, but by grabbing this limited-time offer now, you’ll get all this Excel training for just a handful of dollars.

