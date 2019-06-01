This smart personal air conditioner that raised over $1M on Indiegogo is now $70 off

You aren’t made of money, right? Of course not; none of us are. Assuming you care about not throwing away cash needlessly, consider air conditioning for a second.

Oppressive summer heat can be miserable, but even then, you reflectively think twice about firing up the AC. Why watch your power costs soar to pump cool air through the entire house when you’re planning to stay in one general area anyway?

The EvaSMART 2 is the compromise. This personal smart air conditioner is the answer to a bunch of cooling problems — and right now, you can save $70 off the price (an over 25 percent savings), just $199 from TNW Deals.

With this all-in-one personal air conditioner/humidifier/purifier, the EvaSMART 2 basically creates its own micro-climate over nearly 40 square feet, perfectly attuned to your specific comfort needs. The unit is less than 9 inches across, so it fits comfortably on a desk, dresser or counter-top in any room or office.

Fire it up and the EvaSMART 2 uses natural evaporative cooling to lower temperatures and filter harmful dust particles from the air. It’s 10 times more efficient than portable air conditioners and up to 20 times more effective than traditional split systems. The unit is also app-compatible and works with Amazon Alexa, Google Home and other key smart home platforms.

Best of all, the unit only uses 12W of electricity, meaning it’s crazy efficient for energy use, which will drive down your power bills in the blistering summer months.

Regularly priced at $269, this limited-time offer slashes $70 off your cost, driving your price down to just $199 while the deal lasts.

