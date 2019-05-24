Never forget another password with RememBear, now only $40

Let’s do a short exercise. Start tallying up all your digital logins and passwords. It probably won’t take long to realize that this may not be as short an exercise as advertised.

Instead of trying to keep all of those passwords in your head, enlist the aid of an app like RememBear to keep them all straight.

If you want proof of RememBear’s effectiveness, look no further than their reviews, with an average rating of 4.4 stars out of 5 on the App Store and 4 out 5 on Google Play.

With RememBear, your site and account passwords are safely stored, then autofilled into login fields for access with a single click. From online bill paying and shopping to site memberships and forum logins, forgotten passwords won’t plague you again. It even stores credit card numbers and financial info, so online transactions can be just as simple.

Since passwords are all about security, RememBear has end-to-end protection, including rigid AES256 encryption to keep your sensitive details secured at all points online.

With iOS and Android apps as well as browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, Safari and more, RememBear has you covered on every device and through any portal, automatically syncing your passwords across all platforms.

RememBear subscription is available with browser extensions for Chrome, Firefox, Safari and more, automatically syncing your passwords across all platforms.

