Master the art of selling with this four-course bundle for $40 today

Sales is both art and science. While there are guidelines and methods that can definitely help improve sales performance, it’s no substitute for the skills and nuance developed by experienced salesmen and women.

You can learn some of the most impactful tactics used by four acknowledged, respected sales experts with the training found in The Ultimate Sales Mastery Bundle. With this latest TNW Deals offer, you can get these courses for less than $10 each, just $39, which is 85 percent off the regular price.

In each of the four courses, which combine to offer 52 hours of training goodness, one of four sales professionals unpacks their battle-tested approach to scoring measurable sales success.

In Stress-Free Selling with John Jantsch, the best-selling author and creator of a proven small business marketing system looks at the Sales Hourglass for defining how to best position yourself and your company with customers. Meanwhile, Sales, Sales, Sales with Tamara Lackey focuses on how you can build and maintain relationships with clients who want to buy, but don’t want to be sold.

Next, The Entrepreneur’s Guide to Pitching Clients Getting Sales with Peter Corbett lays out the step-by-step playbook for how one successful entrepreneur and digital marketing CEO lands and prepares for pitch meetings and establishes realistic value for his work. It also features an armload of techniques for entering and exiting projects.

Finally, in Book Yourself Solid and Get More Clients with Michael Port, you’ll encounter a simple, four-step sales formula that will help you connect with clients, improve your public facing image and ultimately, line up as much work as you could possibly handle.

A $276 value, get in on this limited-time deal while the offer lasts, and you can score all this insider business know-how for only $39.

