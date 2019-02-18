Master the Adobe Photoshop essentials with this $29 complete bundle

It may not feel like it now, but in a few short weeks, temperatures will rise and you’ll be ready to go outside again and enjoy the springtime. But what are you going to do once you get out into all that inviting, temperate climate? Sounds like the perfect opportunity to document nature’s majesty with some photos.

Of course, your photos of the gorgeous world around you are only going to be as gorgeous as your photographic editing capabilities. You might as well brush up now with the training in the Complete Photoshop Mastery Bundle, now just $29 from TNW Deals.

This package includes eight courses packing 20 hours of training on all the coolest features and most useful hidden tricks found in Adobe Photoshop, which remains one of the most popular image editing tools out there.

Over these eight sessions, you’ll get some concrete direction on how to handle some of the most common editing questions and difficult shooting situations a photographer faces. Whether it’s capturing proper light (Master Photoshop Light Effects & Style Your Images), balancing color (Amber & Teal: Cinematic Color Grading in Photoshop) and dealing with no color at all (Master the Art of Coloring Black and White Photographs), this is the training that brings all of that knowledge home.

Advanced sessions dig into elevating the artistry of your shots (Photoshop CC: Digital Art Pro Techniques), capturing a subject’s essence (Portrait Photography Masterclass) or even some Photography 101 nuts and bolts issues, like organizing your image library (Lightroom CC Crash Course), leveraging technology to produce fine art (Fine Art Compositing with Photoshop CC) and turning out a brilliant photo book to showcase your talents (Design a Unique Bookstore-Quality Photo Book with Blurb).

Separately, each course ranges between $30 and $200, but if you pick up the whole bundle now at the limited-time price, you can get them all for only $29.

