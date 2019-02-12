Prep for multiple CompTIA certification exams for less than $5 per course

As cloud computing breakthroughs rocket us toward a more connected future, the world needs capable IT pros to keep its networks online—and employers are willing to dish out handsome salaries as a result. Of course, it takes more than demand alone to get your foot in the door and much more to ascend in the industry.

While virtually anyone can develop the requisite skills, possessing the right certifications is essential for climbing the career ladder. There are plenty of providers out there, but few command the level of respect and weight as CompTIA does. With the training in The Complete CompTIA Certification Training bundle, you can prep to ace a number of CompTIA’s certification exams, all for only $59.

This 12-course collection features 144 hours of comprehensive training to make sure you understand and are ready to address all manner of common and uncommon IT situations, including system maintenance, networking, security, cloud operations and more.

The courses include:

CompTIA A+ 220-901 (a $299 value)

CompTIA A+ 220-902 (a $299 value)

CompTIA Cloud Essentials CLO-001 (a $299 value)

CompTIA Cloud+ (a $299 value)

CompTIA Linux+ XKO-002 (a $672 value)

CompTIA Network+ N10-006 (a $299 value)

CompTIA CSA+ (a $333 value)

CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner (a $333 value)

CompTIA Security+ SY0-401 (a $299 value)

CompTIA Security+ SY0-501 (a $399 value)

CompTIA IT Fundamentals FC0-U51 (a $399 value)

CompTIA Mobility+ MB0-001 (a $399 value)

That’s 12 courses for less than $5 each. From CompTIA’s A+ certification to Cloud+ and Security+, you’ll prep to ace a number of requisite exams for some of CompTIA’s most popular certifications. Get the whole package for $59 before this deal expires.

