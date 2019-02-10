Brand yourself as a creative pro with this $15 training

No one is more invested in your success than you. So even if you’re not a sterling wit or a world-class conversationalist, is there really anyone better qualified to present you and what you’re about — than you?

Dorie Clark is a Washington Post best-selling author who’s made a career out of helping Fortune 500 execs put their best foot forward. Now, she’s turning her attention to helping everyone with the Personal Branding for Creative Professionals course ($14.99, 69 percent off from TNW Deals).

Clark is a Duke business professor, former presidential campaign spokeswoman and an acknowledged expert at self-reinvention and the steps for making substantial life changes. Her introductory course lays out all the skills you’ll need to make an impact, from your work to your social media presence to old-school face-to-face meetings.

This training will let you know what you need to craft an online and offline brand that pops, the tactics for making a solid first impression and how to best present your style, work and ideas to help you stand out. You’ll also learn networking tricks to get connected with all the right people and the steps to grow and expand your footprint.

Whether you’re an introvert who avoids the spotlight; or a bundle of energy who might need help focusing your message, Clark’s techniques can frame you and who you are in the best possible light.

Regularly $49.99, you can get this career makeover for less than a tank of gas, only $14.99 for a limited time.