Learn how to ace a technical programming interview for just $11

Brilliance. Dazzling charm. Chiseled good looks. We all have inherent gifts, but we usually aren’t able to check *all* of the boxes. And occasionally talented coders are not blessed with the gift of interviewing.

If you’ve got the programming knowledge, want to get hired, but don’t always shine in a technical interview, this Break Away: Programming and Coding Interview online course may do just the trick. This course is available just in time for the biggest hiring wave of the year at almost 90 percent off, just $10.99, from TNW Deals.

Taught by tech vets Janani Ravi and Vitthal Srinivasan, this practical, engaging, yet fun collection of more than 80 lectures is designed to help job seekers put their full talents on display.

Ravi and Srinivasan have actually done hiring for Google and Flipkart, so they’ll offer battle-tested help preparing for those potentially nerve-wracking tests with interview tips and strategies positioned to best show you off to a prospective employer.

Of course, it’s always helpful to brush up on your skills before a big interview, so this course is also designed as a refresher for core programming concepts, including pointers, memory management, stacks, queues, binary trees and more.

Coding interviews aren’t like normal job interviews, so this training can definitely prep you for what to expect before you walk into that big office. The course usually runs $99, but this limited time offer makes this 24 hours of training available for only $10.99.

