This $39 course collection will help you create websites users will want to visit

Web design is a perfect balance between structure and aesthetics. Without a well-considered skeleton and a mechanical, yet almost intuitive command of layout and function, a site will quickly find itself abandoned by users. But sites can lose out just as easily if they don’t develop a look and feel that entices a user to engage.

While the age-old debate over the importance of UX (user experience) and UI (user interface) elements will rage forever, there’s no question that a full understanding of both are vital to a site’s success. You can school up in both disciplines with the training in The Complete UI and UX Design Master Class course bundle, on sale now for $39 (90 percent off) from TNW Deals.

Through these courses, you’ll be introduced to basic UI principles like HTML and CSS as well as well as design software tools like Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign to help create visually striking sites.

You’ll also explore user experience (UX) questions, which basically tackles the need, usability, and desirability that users feel about engaging with your site, your organization, and your product.

This package includes:

Photoshop & Illustrator: Design Mobile App Icons Using Photoshop & Illustrator (a $49.99 value)

Web Design: Workflow Of Modern Web Design (a $49.99 value)

Freelancing Career Guide For Designers And Developers (a $49.99 value)

Typography for Designers And Developers (a $49.99 value)

Photoshop, InDesign, Illustrator: The Ultimate Guide on How to Become a Designer (a $49.99 value)

UX Design For Beginners (a $49.99 value)

Adobe XD: UI/UX & Web Design Using Adobe XD (a $49.99 value)

UI Design With Photoshop: From Beginner To Expert (a $49.99 value)

Each course is a $49.99 value, but you can save literally hundreds of dollars by scooping up the whole package now for just $39 for all eight courses, less than $5 per course.

