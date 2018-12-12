This Squarespace-alternative builds professional sites for a fraction of the cost

If you want to build a website, you’ve probably already heard of simple drag-and-drop service options like Squarespace or Wix that can get you up and running in minutes. But what if you’re looking for something more advanced in your new digital home, like setting up a web store with shopping carts and even full digital downloads?

Then you probably want to consider some lesser-known specialty providers like Simvoly Site Builder. With the current discount from TNW Deals, 1-year subscription for $24, 3-year subscription for $40, and 5-year subscription for $56 with promo code: GREENMONDAY20.

With Simvoly, you can get an attractive, functioning, fast-loading website working from anywhere in no time. Pages are created with the help of Simvoly’s easy to use drag and drop builder, all without ever having to write a line of code yourself. Just select your design templates, load up to five different product pages or enable an entire sales funnel on your site with a single click. You’ve even got the ability to establish and sell site memberships through Simvoly.

Customizations options are endless from automated forms to integrated popups to fully individualized sales steps like custom thank you pages, shipping and tax rules, the whole shebang.

If you’re starting a web business, the last thing you need are website headaches, which Simvoly helpfully takes right off your plate. While the five-year plans offer the biggest savings, you can also get three-year ($40) and one-year ($24) plans right now with serious discounts as well with promo code: GREENMONDAY20.

