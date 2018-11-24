Santa’s best present? A new career, thanks to these sub $10 courses!

Just because you’ll spend the entire month of December buying gifts for others doesn’t mean you shouldn’t be looking out for yourself too. Obviously, you could grab a new TV or some other tasty tech treat from the holiday discount parade, but hey, keep your eye on the prize, buddy. With a new year coming up fast, instead invest in learning something new to launch 2019 as your breakout year.

We gathered up five learning bundles to expand your skill set and maybe even help you launch a new, more lucrative career come January. Happy holidays, indeed.

1. The Complete Adobe CC Training Bundle – $6.25 with promo code “BFBUNDLE75”

Even if you have access to the most powerful media creation tool in the world, the Adobe Creative Cloud, doesn’t mean you know how to use it. Over seven courses and more than 65 hours of training, you’ll learn exactly what it takes to master staples like Photoshop, Illustrator and InDesign as well as lesser known (yet equally impactful) apps like Premiere, After Effects and more. It’s almost $675 worth of training, but once you factor in the usual TNW Deals discount plus the additional price drop, you can get the entire package for just $6.25.

2. Essential Data Mastery Bundle – $9.75 with promo code “BFBUNDLE75”

Data analysis is one of the fastest-growing job sectors in the business world. You can become one of the most invaluable contributors in your company with the knowledge from this seven-course package. Understanding and managing large data sets is at the heart of this training, offering the expertise to manipulate and rearrange data any way you wish. You’ll learn MongoDB, MySQL, MapReduce, Hadoop, PostgreSQL, databases and more. A $660 value, it’s only $9.75 for a limited time.

3. Complete White Hat Hacking & Penetration Testing Bundle – $4.75 with promo code “BFBUNDLE75”

Whether you’re eyeing a new career or just want to better secure your own data, there may be no tech expertise more valuable than cyber security. This collection features five courses that explain what it takes to become a white hat hacker, the tools of the IT security pro’s trade and everything you need to know to land a six-figure gig as a network penetration tester. There’s even training on how to host your own websites. This package is on sale now for less than $1 per course.

4. The Complete Learn to Code Masterclass Bundle – $9.75 with promo code “BFBUNDLE75”

Coding is universal, yet so many people are still baffled by the process of creating your own web experiences. Programming is knowledge that can get you hired almost anywhere — and the Complete Learn to Code Masterclass packs everything into this tidy collection. These nine courses go deep, covering everything from languages and processes like HTML, CSS, C++, Java and Python; to how they all fit together dynamical on your pages and websites. This training even packs instruction in new stuff, like Google’s own programming protocol Google Go. Get the entire collection is available for only $9.75.

5. Copywriting Mastery Bundle – $4.50 with promo code “BFBUNDLE75”

If you can’t tell the story of your product and why someone should buy it, who can? For those who need some help in the art of persuasive writing, this four-course introduction to the art of impactful copywriting should do the trick. You’ll learn how to spotlight the facts an audience is seeking, techniques for reaching that audience where they live and training in the analytics to know if your message is connecting. You’ll also find training basics in creative writing as well as steps to hang your own freelance copywriting shingle. Craft the tight prose you need to sell for $4.50.