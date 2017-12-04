Learn how the pros use WordPress to build the world’s most popular websites for under $50
Make 2018 the year you learn how to build a website with WordPress, only the most popular website platform on the planet. And if you’re gonna learn, then learn the right way, by God…with a package of nine insightful courses as part of the 2018 Ultimate Website Design Bundle. The whole thing is available right now at a big discount, just $49.99 from TNW Deals.
WordPress is the content management system that runs almost 60 percent of the world’s web pages, so dive into nine courses, each offering a different piece toward you creating for the web at a premier level. You’ll get:
- 32 WordPress Themes from Wpbasin (a $1,248 value): 32 gorgeous WordPress themes to use in the building of a cutting-edge website, including sites for photography, music, art, fashion, law, weddings… basically, anything.
- StockPop Image Bundle (a $49 value): Access 2,000 high-resolution stock images to make your website visuals really pop.
- Zellus Academy Master WordPress E-Commerce Course (a $199 value): Want your website to make money? With this course, you’ll find out how.
- Zellus Academy Taking WordPress to the Next Level (a $199 value): From plugins to theme tweaks, learn to tricks to truly distinguish your website’s look and feel.
- WordPress Master Blast Course (a $199 value): Learn the steps for finding the right domain name and buying cheap web hosting.
- SSDPage Web Hosting (a $47.40 value): Get your site live tomorrow with turbocharged SSD web hosting, including free CDN, free backups, one-click Softaculous script installation, and a ton of other features.
- 25 HTML Templates from Wpbasin (a $475 value): Get 25 cool templates for HTML that’ll make your website look as good as it works.
- 40 WordPress Plugins (a $39 value): With dozens of social media and engagement plugins built into your site, spreading your site’s message across the web is a breeze.
- WordPress Marketing (a $199 value): Harness the power of Facebook and YouTube to help bring attention and customers to your site.
Get all of these courses — over $2,650 worth of prized content — for just $49.99 right now with this deal before it expires.
