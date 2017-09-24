Use digital marketing tactics to get your business surging — just $15

Growth: It’s the gold at the end of any digital marketing rainbow. Growth in your customer base, growth in your content or production capabilities — and hopefully, growth in your bottom line. So obviously, if there were a means to accelerate that growth, to optimize the digital avenues at your disposal and fuel that growth to its fullest potential, you’d be all over it.

That’s growth hacking, and you can learn how to apply those lessons to your digital efforts with the Growth Hacking with Digital Marketing Masterclass. It’s on sale right now for over 60 percent off, only $15 from TNW Deals.

In a course covering over 100 lectures, your training will take you behind the scenes to show you the tools and methods that are helping modern businesses thrive online. First, you’ll understand research techniques to help you better target your audiences, including mining Google data to access public demographic stats all the way to processes like persona development, target market interviewing, and “buying center” analysis.

Once you’ve developed that user-centric approach to marketing, you’ll refine that knowledge to fit your project, doing everything from designing and tracking digital conversion funnels to targeted online advertising.

Finally, this instruction gives you the tools to analyze the results of your efforts, utilizing everything from Google Analytics to AdWords and more.

Whether you’re looking for insight on old-school email campaigns or social media tactics for the latest hot platform, this bundle has the background you need to succeed.

Right now, you can get this vital digital marketing instruction for more than half off its regular price — only $15 with this limited time offer.

