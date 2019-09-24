Introducing Pardon the Intrusion, our new cybersecurity newsletter

The theory that underpins computer viruses was first made public in 1949, when computer pioneer John von Neumann presented a paper titled “Theory and Organization of Complicated Automata.” In the paper, von Neumann speculated that computer programs could reproduce themselves — effectively describing the most basic form of a malevolent virus you often hear about now.

In the 70 years that have passed since then, viruses have (unfortunately) come a long way.

Breaches and hacks are now a dime a dozen, and most of us accept them as a necessary evil of living an online life. Vulnerabilities in software and systems are being exploited via complex techniques not just to steal data and disrupt crucial processes, but also to enable targeted surveillance on a whole new level.

Cyberattacks are becoming a lot more sophisticated, and are affecting not just our internet-connected networks and devices, but also our lives in the real world. At the same time, the counter methods designed to thwart them are becoming just as advanced.

This tussle between good and evil playing out on the digital frontier has inspired our newest addition to our family of newsletters.

Welcome to Pardon the Intrusion.

This bi-weekly newsletter will highlight the most important security stories, as well as the latest research, the most vicious cyberattacks, the biggest cyberbaddies, and why all of this matters for you. We promise it won’t be boring.

We’re thrilled to present a first taste of our Pardon the Intrusion tomorrow. Subscribe here for our inaugural letter, which is out this Thursday, September 26!

Feel free to email me at ravie@thenextweb.com, with your feedback, leads, and story suggestions. See you in there.