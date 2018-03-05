TNW’s Big Spam: Reporting live from the Fox-penis-no-women-allowed network

We’re baaaaaaaack! Top trending tech news: 🚗 Uber denied MIT’s claims drivers earn less than minimum wage (TNW) 😮 30% of the web now runs on WordPress (TNW)

😬 Zuckerberg lost $3 billion last week (Bloomberg) What we’re talking about:

Fox created a misleading viral video about how “Liberals” want to remove all “MAN” words. In a show of solidarity with all MANs, and to sound more like a superhero movie, they should definitely rename themselves the Fox-Man network. Or Mr. Fox news. Or the Fox-penis-no-women-allowed channel.

Twitter wants our help defining new “health metrics” to measure the quality of the site’s conversations. How about, “number of minutes not logged in to Twitter”?

Ex-Google CEO Eric Schmidt is kinda sure robots won’t kill us for another decade or two. Reassuring.

… in other news, researchers just taught robots to predict our every move. What was that, Eric?

Happy Monday! Have some schadenfreude: The Daily Mail reported this story of a woman who spiraled into debt chasing the IG influencer rainbow.

Tweet of the day: Important milestones.

My daughter just tried pizza for the first time. pic.twitter.com/yiPNJgUBJg — Jody Avirgan (@jodyavirgan) March 3, 2018

Love you, mean it!