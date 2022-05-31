The revived DeLorean EV is wilder than we expected

Ioanna is a writer at SHIFT. She likes the transition from old to modern, and she's all about shifting perspectives. Ioanna is a writer at SHIFT. She likes the transition from old to modern, and she's all about shifting perspectives.

Turned into a pop-culture icon by the Back to the Future film franchise, the DeLorean is coming back to life after 39 long years!

And the best part? It’s being reimagined as a whole new EV by the incarnated DMC, which was acquired by Stephen Wynne in 1995, after the original company declared bankruptcy.

After months of anticipation since it was first teased, we finally get the first proper look of this unique vehicle.

Meet the now-called Alpha5+:

Credit: DMC

Paying tribute to the 1981 DeLorean car, the Alpha5+ retains the sports coupé character, the turbine-style wheels, and the iconic gull-wing doors.

It was also designed by Italdesign, the same company that dreamed up the original.

Credit: DMC

But the new name isn’t the only thing that’s changed.

First off, the Alpha5+ trades the 1981 model’s’s angular look for smoother curves, and four seats instead of two.

Credit: DMC

Its bodywork also appears to emphasize the car’s aerodynamics, getting narrower as it goes from the A-pillars towards the rear-end.

Credit: DMC

And like most modern vehicles, the interior of the Alpha5+ looks to be centered around a pair of big screens: one serving as the instrument panel, and the other as the infotainment system.

Credit: DMC

As for its performance, the EV could be powered by a 100+kW battery — good “for more than 483km (300 miles) of range.”

Its top speed is estimated to be 250km (155mph), and it can accelerate from zero to 60mph in 2.99 seconds.

Credit: DMC

These specs are for the “base performance model,” which suggests there will be other models available as well. In any case, DeLorean is targeting the Porsche Taycan as its benchmark vehicle for performance, so you can expect that the Alpha+ will be a capable vehicle.

The electric DeLorean is set to premiere on August 18 at Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance in California during the Monterey Car Week. And I simply can’t wait.