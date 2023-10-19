Elon Musk, owner of X, formerly Twitter, is considering removing the social media platform from Europe in an attempt to dodge a new anti-disinformation law recently passed in the bloc, Insider reports.

Musk is “increasingly frustrated” with having to comply with the Digital Services Act (DSA), a person familiar with the company told the publication. The DSA is designed to empower and protect users online against harmful or illegal content, disinformation, and violations of privacy and free speech.

In recent weeks, Musk has discussed simply pulling the platform from the bloc as a way to avoid breaching the EU law, which could bring a potential fine of up to 6% of the company’s global revenue.

The news comes just days after the European Commission announced it is “officially investigating” X’s compliance with the new law. Industry chief Thierry Breton formally requested detailed information from the platform on its actions to mitigate and remove harmful or toxic information.

Following the terrorist attacks by Hamas against 🇮🇱, we have indications of X/Twitter being used to disseminate illegal content & disinformation in the EU. Urgent letter to @elonmusk on #DSA obligations ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/avMm1LHq54 — Thierry Breton (@ThierryBreton) October 10, 2023

With the waves of hate speech and fake news currently circulating on the social media platform, particularly since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, X is likely already in breach of the DSA.

Although Musk has already met with Breton twice this year to discuss compliance with the DSA, sources told Insider that the Tesla tycoon has “lost patience with the situation.”

Whether Musk will pull X from the EU, which is home to 9% of its global user base, is uncertain at this time. But one thing’s for sure, it wouldn’t be the first time he’s taken bold decisions since taking control of the social platform last year.

Musk decided to close nearly all of the company’s roughly two dozen global offices in January, while last month he laid off several more trust and safety workers in what amounts to an 80% cut to X’s total workforce since acquiring the social media giant.