Everything you need to get started in this year’s $200K Call for Code challenge

It’s that time of year again! David Clarke Cause, IBM, United Nations Human Rights, and the Linux Foundation have kicked off the 2021 Call For Code.

This year’s focus is on climate change. Developers participating in the $200K competition have three key areas to develop novel solutions (with a little help from IBM) for:

Clean water and sanitation

World hunger

Green production and consumption

Per IBM’s developer blog:

This year, Call for Code aims to tackle the imminent and existential threat to Planet Earth: climate change. As the United Nations describes, “The impacts of climate change are global in scope and unprecedented in scale. Without drastic action today, adapting to these impacts in the future will be more difficult and costly.” The level of urgency surrounding the threats of climate change require immediate action, and Call for Code is arming its growing community of 400,000 developers and problem solvers across 179 nations with the tools to build tech solutions that can fight back.

If you’re hoping to join the 400K developers who’ve already contributed, all you need is a willingness to learn and a link to IBM’s Call For Code developers page.

Big Blue’s even taken the liberty of breaking things down into four simple steps from joining the community (and getting $200 in credit towards developing your skills and solutions) all the way to submitting your finished projects.

There are also several “starter kits” available for developers. These contain everything a developer needs to get involved in the challenge – even if you’re not 100% sure what your solution is going to be.

Per IBM:

These quick-start guides help you understand the scope of the problem and start building applications tied to easy-to-understand use cases in a matter of minutes.

There’s even a “Get started with Call for Code” podcast featuring five episodes.

There’s never been a better time get involved. This year’s Call for Code is the most accessible one yet. But hurry, because according to the contest rules, entries must be received before midnight July 31.

For more information visit the Call for Code home page here.