Greetings humanoids! I could not be more excited to introduce Neural’s new weekly newsletter. Every seventh day, the cyborgs who write for Neural will send you an email full of news, analysis, opinion, and “Gee Whiz!” moments galore. All you have to do is sign up and start clicking the refresh button on your inbox until your bony human fingers splinter and break. Or, you could just wait until tomorrow, Friday 12 March, when we send out the first issue.

After much deliberation, we chose to call it: “The Neural Newsletter.” Okay, that doesn’t leap right of the page, but there’s a method to our madness. We’re also launching a weekly newsletter for Shift, our EV brand! In fact we’ve got a whole suite of newsletters you can sign up for on topics ranging from gadgets to this one where Boris, the wise old CEO of TNW, shares his knowledge by flipping the script on a diverse array of leadership and management subjects.

And don’t forget the mother of all TNW newsletters: Big Spam!

But back to Neural. I’m excited to share tomorrow’s newsletter with all of you because I challenged an AI to help me write it as part of an experiment. My hypothesis was: AI is too stupid to write anything but gibberish.

And, if you’d like to know how that worked out for me, just click here to sign up for the newsletter. Aside from learning how “Tristan versus the machine” turns out, I’ll also clue you in on what’s going on beneath the headlines in the world of AI. Every week we’ll take you deep into the world of pre-print research, big tech’s biggest stories, and what the planet’s most renowned AI experts are talking about.

Run, squishy human, run! Tell everyone! The Neural newsletter is almost here!