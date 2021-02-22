Microsoft is adding AI-powered text predictions to Word

Microsoft plans to add AI-powered text predictions to Word in March.

The software giant first rolled out the feature to 50% of Windows Beta Channels last year. But an update to the Microsoft 365 roadmap spotted by TechRadar shows the company intends to offer it to all Word users next month.

The feature uses machine learning to make writing suggestions based on the text a user’s typed. According to Microsoft:

Text predictions help users write more efficiently by predicting text quickly and accurately. The feature reduces spelling and grammar errors and learns over time to give the best recommendations based on your writing style.

The update will provide a similar tool to Smart Compose suggestions offered by Word rival Google Docs.

Once the feature launches, you’ll start seeing the predictions as you type a document. You can press TAB key to accept the suggestions and the ESC key to reject them.

Credit: Microsoft Microsoft has also recently starting adding text prediction to Outlook.

Microsoft says that the tool improves over time, but you’ll able to turn it off if it’s proving more of a hindrance than a help.