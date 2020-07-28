This AI will turn your ugly face into a cute cartoon

If you’ve ever wondered what you’d look like in animation, you can now find out, thanks to new AI tool that turns images and videos into cartoons.

Developers Tejas Mahajan and Niraj Pandkar based the Cartoonizer on a research paper written by University of Tokyo researchers Xinrui Wang and Jinze Yu.

Mahajan and Pandkar used their open-source implementation to create a publicly-available demo of the system, using GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) servers for the video inference and central processing units (CPUs) for the images.

The tool is far from the first attempt to turn people into cartoons, but its videos are seriously impressive. Check out this cartoonized scene from Marvel’s Avengers.

Some of the areas where we think it could be applied to – Churn out quick prototypes or sprites for animes, cartoons and games Since it subdues facial features and information in general, it can be used to generate minimal art Games can import short cut scenes very easily without using motion-capture Can be modelled as an assistant to graphic designers or animators. The next step would be to adapt live video inference by porting the model to tensorflow.js so that it works on browsers

They plan to write an article on the architecture in a few days time, but for now you can check the tool out for yourself at the Cartoonize website.

The demo creators said the plan to open source the code within the next several days.

Testing the system

Being a narcissist intrepid reporter, I deigned to test it out on my own countenance:

I look haunted — perfect for brooding new look I plan to cultivate. I also checked it out on my hair hero: a young Joseph Stalin:

Next, a photo of my own Dear Leader: Boris Johnson:

Unlike so many AIs, it also seems to work well on people of color:

Finally, to test the video conversation I fed the app a clip of my favorite athlete: LeBron James.

Finally, I tested its capacity for meta:

