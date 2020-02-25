TNW announces Neural: A blog for human-centric AI news and analysis

We’re excited to officially launch Neural today, a blog dedicated to highlighting the impact artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies have on humanity.

AI is, arguably, the fastest emerging industry on the planet. The global market value for AI technologies is now estimated to be in the trillions and there’s no ceiling in sight. It’s an exciting time for startups and big tech companies who are invested in the industry, but the average person struggles to understand exactly what modern AI is capable of.

Our aim at Neural is to help you make sense of it all. We intend to cut through all the hyperbole and rhetoric with our breaking news and analysis to bring you AI stories that matter to everyday people.

But we also want to publish the kind of articles that make you smile and remember why you started reading tech blogs to begin with – like those “gee whiz” pieces about amazing products and research that wouldn’t have been possible just a few short years ago.

We understand there’s a lot of noise out there in mainstream media, especially when it comes to AI reporting. That’s why we’re dedicated to using our platform to publish honest, unflinching pieces that explain exactly why what you’re reading about matters to you and the people you care about.

There’s a lot going on in the field of AI. The world’s on the cusp of a new regulatory era that’ll likely see the industry experience severe shakeups within years. And on the research front, there’s incredible progress being made at the intersection of AI and quantum computing. There’s also some problems with the field such as a lack of diversity, an abundance of bias, and a total lack of regulation. Finally, there’s some really cool products, apps, and games out there that take advantage of AI to do amazing things.

We’re here to cover all that and more.

And we want your help. Whether you’re a first-time TNW reader or an industry expert who’s spoken at our conference, we want your feedback so we can make Neural the best source for AI news and analysis that it can be. Let’s build this Neural network together.

We’ll have more exciting news to share about Neural in the coming days and weeks. In the meantime, check out our cool new Neural site here.

Fun facts: the Neural font was developed with the help of an artificial neural network and the color scheme was chosen because it’s just awesome.