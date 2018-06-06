Leaked BlackBerry Key2 specs hint at serious battery endurance

The BlackBerry Key2 launches tomorrow, and the leaks are coming thick and fast.

Yesterday, we learned what it looks like. Today, with one day left before the official reveal, VentureBeat’s Evan Blass has dropped the entire specs list.

full BlackBerry KEY2 specs pic.twitter.com/xwp6Qc2Srz — Evan Blass (@evleaks) June 6, 2018

There aren’t that many surprises here. For the most part,it represents an incremental upgrade over the previous KeyOne device, which launched roughly this time last year. Here are the Cliff Notes

Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC with octa-core Kyro 260

Android 8.1 Oreo

4.5-inch screen (1620 x 1080, at 434 PPI)

6GB RAM

64/128GB storage

dual 12MP rear cameras

8MP selfie camera

MicroUSB slot

3.5mm headphones jack

3,500 mAh battery

The specs aren’t exactly what you’d consider to be industry-leading, but they’re solid. If correct, it’s clear the the Key2 won’t be a slouch.

The thing that’s especially worth noting is the marriage of the power-efficient Snapdragon 660 SoC with the massive 3,500 mAh battery. No doubt this will produce some pretty sterling battery performance. You’d expect nothing less from a BlackBerry product though.

One of the most endearing features of the KeyOne was its long battery life. In my experience, you could easily coax it to last 36 hours without needing a recharge. And that makes sense, given the KeyOne was positioned as a productivity-oriented device. If you’re trying to get shit done, you don’t want to stop for 30 minutes to charge your phone.

Obviously, this is a leak, and is therefore unconfirmed. Take it with a pinch of salt. We’ll find out how it stands up tomorrow, when BlackBerry Mobile officially launches the Key2 in New York.

