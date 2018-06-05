You can now order the OnePlus 6 in its best color

I know aesthetics are subjective, but I dare you to argue Silk White isn’t the best color option for the OnePlus 6. I therefore lamented the fact it wasn’t available at launch in my review, but it turns out you didn’t have to wait all that long. It’s on sale from OnePlus’ website, with orders currently expected to “ship immediately.”

The Silk White colorway has a matte, pearl-like finish that both looks and feels quite unlike any other glass-backed phone I’ve held. A rose gold metal trim provides classy accents. It’s a really sleek phone that rights the sins of the generic-looking black option.

Note that unlike many devices with glass backs, there’s no wireless charging, but I can give that a pass when a device looks this good. It’s also worth noting that OnePlus at least includes a thin silicone case in box so you don’t go totally unprotected. And aesthetics aside, it’s a fantastic phone that’s right up there with the Galaxy S9 and Pixel 2 among the best Android devices.

Keep in mind the Silk White is only available in the more expensive configuration with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for $579. But at least there’s no surcharge for the color itself, and the extra RAM and storage are only a $50 premium on the base model.

Note that OnePlus says it’s a limited edition color; if you’ve been holding out, you might want to order sooner rather than later.

