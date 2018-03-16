HTC’s U12 Plus flagship leaks ahead of May launch

VentureBeat’s Evan Blass has shared an image of the upcoming HTC U12 Plus flagship that the Taiwanese hardware brand has been working on for a slated May unveiling.

If Blass is on point as he usually is, the U12 Plus will feature slim bezels on the front, a horizontal dual camera system and a fingerprint sensor on the rear.

A previous leak of the device’s details mention that the U12 Plus will get a 6-inch WQHD+ resolution screen, along with the recent Snapdragon 845 chip that powers the Samsung Galaxy S9 and Sony’s Xperia XZ2. It’s said to be paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage; the camera system features a 12-megapixel shooter and a 16-megapixel one on the back, and there are dual 8-megapixel snappers on the front.

It’ll be interesting to see if this helps HTC compete with 2018’s premium handsets; we saw a bunch of formidable rivals at MWC last month, and more from the likes of OnePlus are on the way. If the U12 Plus looks like the image above and skips the notch, I’ll count that as a minor victory for the brand in today’s me-too era of phone design.

