Microsoft bundled its beautiful Bing wallpapers into a free Android app

Bing might not be the top choice as a search engine for a lot of folks, but there’s no denying that it has some of the most beautiful wallpapers. Microsoft recently released a Windows app to put these wallpapers on your desktop, and now, there’s an Android app too.

Till now, Google Play store only had unofficial Bing Wallpaper apps. However, this new app brings Bing’s official wallpaper gallery with additional features.

The app shows a new image daily that you can set as your wallpaper. You can set the wallpaper to change automatically every week or month too.

It also has a gallery section to explore wallpapers of different categories. Plus, you can filter them through colors, country, and category.

Microsoft Bing Wallpaper app

The app seems to be available in select countries at the moment. We’ve asked Microsoft about the details of the app, and we’ll update the story when we hear back.

Hopefully, Microsoft brings more features in this app for people to easily set different images as wallpapers.

You can download the app here.