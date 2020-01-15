Microsoft is rolling out its Chromium-based Edge browser today

Microsoft is set to begin rolling out its new Chromium engine-based Edge browser to Windows 10 users today. The updated Edge browser brings support for Chrome extensions, user profiles, and faster web browsing.

Once the update starts rolling out, all Windows users will eventually have to switch to the updated Edge browsers. According to a blog post by the company, only Business users will have a chance to block this change.

In 2018, Microsoft announced its plans to switch to the Chromium engine for Edge; it’s the same one that powers Google Chrome, Opera, and Vivaldi.

In an interview with the Verge, Joe Belfiore, corporate vice president at the company, said in 2017, CEO Satya Nadella was frustrated by “mixed reactions” towards Microsoft Edge and how Chrome was marching ahead as a de facto desktop browser. After discussing the pros and cons of switching the base over several meetings, the company decided to finally change over to Chromium from its own engine.

Currently, Google Chrome holds the top position in the browser market share according to Statcounter. Edge, on the other hand, holds just 2.3 percent of the market.

Browser stats

A lot of people might have been apprehensive about switching to Edge before, as they might be deep down the Chrome rabbit hole and using extensions supported by the browser. Now, with the new Chromium base and support for Chrome extensions, a lot of people might try out and switch to the all-new Edge. Let’s hope it stays leaner than Chrome over time.