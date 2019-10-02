Microsoft announces the Surface Neo, the dual-screen PC of the future

At long last: Microsoft has announced its long-rumored dual-screen device. Say hello to the Surface Neo. It won’t arrive until the holiday season of 2020, but it could be the one to define an emerging category of mobile devices.

The device is about the size of a large tablet when open, but folds into a compact size – about the size of a notebook – that can easily fit into a bag. It features a 360-degree hinge that allows it to be used either as a large tablet, for running two apps at once, or a slim device when one-handed use and comfort is a priority.

Moreover, a slim detachable keyboard allows it to turn into something akin to proper laptop. The keyboard can be attached magnetically to the bottom screen, while the rest of the screen becomes a ‘Wonder bar’ that serves as virtual touchpad and space for emoji, custom shortcuts and more.

Alternatively, you can use the keyboard separately from the device to take advantage of the full screen real estate. The Surface Pen, meanwhile, attaches magnetically to the back. Both devices are able to recharge wireless.

The device is powered by a custom Intel Lakefield processor and runs Windows 10X, Microsoft’s new version of its OS that is optimized for dual-screen devices and other new form factors.

It’s an intriguing new form factor. The device won’t arrive until 2020, but you can bet it will lead to a myriad of new dual-screen devices.

Check out all of the news from today’s Microsoft Surface event here.

