Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 will reportedly go on sale for $3,500 next month

In an extremely short report, Returns noted that Microsoft is going to put its mixed reality headset, HoloLens 2, on sale next month. The report stated Microsoft‘s VP, Harry Shum, made the announcement at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference in Shanghai.

It’s not clear at the moment if the company‘s going to sell the devices to developers, businesses, or both. Both the commercial and developer edition of the HoloLens 2 costs $3,500. However, there’s an option of getting the mixed reality headset for $125 per month with Dynamic 365 remote assist that allows people to collaborate across locations.

The company unveiled the developer kit in May with free trials of Unity Pro and Unity PiXYZ Plugin for CAD data and support for Unreal Engine 4.

We’ve asked Microsoft for more details, and we’ll update the post accordingly.